The traditional curtain-raiser to the English football season got off to a lively start as Arsenal beat Chelsea on penalties on Sunday at the Wembley Stadium to lift the Community Shield. Viktor Moses’s strike shortly after the interval gave Chelsea the lead before Pedro was sent off 10 minutes from time for a lunge on Mohamed Elneny. Sead Kolasinac then headed the Gunners level.
The two teams could not be separated after the end of 120 minutes and it was Arsenal who finally prevailed in the penalty shootout, taking advantage of some sloppy shooting from Chelsea to win 4-1 on penalties.
The new ABBA system was trialled during the shootout. This system, based on the format used in tie-breaks in tennis, aims to make it fairer on the second team taking the penalty. Instead of the traditional AB system (where the first team takes the penalty and then the second and so on), the team taking the first kick in each pair of penalties alternates: AB, BA...leading to the name ABBA (not the popular Swedish pop group).
Unfortunately, quite a few fans had no idea what was going on...
Chelsea’s sloppiness was summed up when their goalie Thibaut Courtois blazed over the bar on their second penalty kick and then, record-signing Álvaro Morata also having his shot saved.
Obviously, the comical nature of Courtois’s shot was sure to spark...memes.
But the £70 million-worth Morata did not get away too easily either.
To sum up, it was quite a musical night.