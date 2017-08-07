Former India Test cricketer and Delhi captain Madan Lal was appointed chairman of the newly-formed Cricket Affairs Committee of the Delhi & District Cricket Association, reported PTI on Sunday.

The other members of the panel are former national selector Saba Karim, member of the 1983 World Cup-winning team Sunil Valson, an Indian national women’s player Amita Sharma and senior sports journalist GS Vivek.

The Committee has been entrusted with the duty of appointing coaches for various teams senior to age group, conducting trials, summer camps, selection matters as well as smooth conduct of the Delhi league.