India’s 2011 World Cup-winning pacer S Sreesanth was handed a glimmer of hope on Monday by the Kerala High Court, who directed the Board of Control for Cricket in India to lift their ban on him, reported ANI.

In March, the Kerala HC sent a notice to the BCCI after a petition was filed by Sreesanth for barring him from playing cricket in Scotland earlier in the year. The BCCI responded after the 33-year-old wrote to the CoA, appealing for revocation of his ban in the 2013 Indian Premier League spot-fixing scandal.

All the 36 accused, including Sreesanth, Ankeet Chavan and Ajit Chandila were discharged in the case in July 2015. Sreesanth had argued that the BCCI panel which inquired the matter had made its report against him based on the information provided by the Delhi Police. The BCCI, however, refused to alter its disciplinary decision, even after the verdict.