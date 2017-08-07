Indian grandmaster Viswanathan Anand played out his fourth successive draw at the Sinquefield Chess tournament in St Louis, Missouri, United States, on Monday, reported PTI.

The five-time world champion remained in contention for a top spot after drawing with Armenia’s Levon Aronian. For Anand, the fourth draw seems to be an optimistic result given his form of late.

With two points from four games, the 47-year-old is one win away from topping the chart as Magnus Carlsen suffered another massive loss. He lost against Maxime Vachier-Lagrave of France despite being in a winning position. Russia’s Ian Nepomniachtchi scored his first victory in the tournament after beating Hikaru Nakamura.