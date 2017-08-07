Yuki Bhambri’s exploits at the Citi Open powered him 41 places higher to 159th in the latest ATP singles ranking, making him the top-ranked Indian in the list. Ramkumar Ramanathan, whom he leapfrogged, also moved three places up to 179th in the rankings released on Monday.

The 25-year-old earned 90 points during his impressive run to the quarter-final. He was ranked 200th before coming on top in the qualifiers at Washington and reaching the last eight. En route to the quarters, he beat defending champion Gael Monfils and Guido Pella. He ultimately went down to South African 15th seed Kevin Anderson, who blasted 21 aces to defeat the qualifier 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.

The other big mover in the top 50 was America’s Sam Querrey who surged into the top 20 after his win in Los Cabos, Mexico. The top of the tables remained stable, topped by Andy Murray with Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer second and third.

However, this order is likely to change next week due to the ongoing Rogers Cup in Montreal. The world No 1 currently has 7,750 points. But Murray, along with fellow top six players Stan Wawrinka, Novak Djokovic and Marin Cilic, are out injured. This will give second ranked Nadal (7,465 points) and Roger Federer (third with 6,545 points) who are playing the tournament, a chance to gain valuable ranking points.