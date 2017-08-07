Indian boxers missed out on gold at the Asian Junior Boxing Championships as both Satender Rawat and Mohit Khatana lost their final bouts and claimed silver at Puerto Princesa, Philippines on Monday.

Rawat (80+kg) lost to Uzbekistan’s Almatov Shokrukh in a split verdict, while Khatana (80kg)

went down to Kazakhstan’s Togambay Sagyndyk.

India finished he Asian Junior Boxing Championships with two silver and six bronze medals, a creditable performance by the young contingent.

Earlier, Ankit Narwal (57kg), Bhavesh Kattimani (52kg), Sidhartha Malik (48kg), Vinit Dahiya (75kg), Akshay Siwach (60kg) and Aman Sehrawat (70kg) had all claimed bronze medals, after going down in their semifinal bouts.