The India Girls’ under-20 rugby team performed well to clinch the fourth position at the Asia Rugby U-20 Girls Sevens Series held at the Kings Park Stadium in Hong Kong from August 4 to 5.

Playing against heavyweights, India put up some impressive performances winning three of the six matches and finished among the top four out of the seven participating countries. Other than India, China, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Uzbekistan, and hosts Hong Kong were participating in the tournament. The formidable and more experienced Chinese girls were crowned champions.

India lost the opening match against Thailand (0-36) but won the second defeating Malaysia (10-0). They suffered two more defeats, losing to China (0-32) and Hong Kong 0-39).

After a tough start to the tournament, the girls turned things around on the second day, registering two successive victories. Both matches went down to the wire but the girls handled the pressure well. First the Indian girls overcame Singapore 10-5 and later beat Uzbekistan 22-15.

Team India: Ruchi Shetty – Captain (Maharashtra), Gargee Walekar (Maharashtra), Neelam Patil (Maharashtra), Ria Bisht (Delhi), Rajani Sabar (Odisha), Basanti Pangi (Odisha), Manjulata Pradhan (Odisha), Kabita Kasturi (Odisha), Chanda Oraon (West Bengal), Swapna Oraon (West Bengal), Suman Oraon (West Bengal), Punam Oraon (West Bengal).

The final Rankings: 1. China, 2. Thailand, 3. Hong Kong, 4. India, 5. Singapore, 6. Malaysia, 7. Uzbekistan