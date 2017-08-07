Cricketer S Sreesanth on Monday said he is “grateful to God” after the Kerala High Court lifted the life ban imposed on him by the BCCI in the wake of the 2013 IPL spot-fixing scandal, PTI reported.

Sreesanth said he has started preparations for playing the game and his aim was to find a place in the Kerala cricket team.

“Many people supported me in thick and thin. They stood with me. I am really indebted to them and I will not let them down,” he said in Kochi.

“It is a really good news for me. I will be back on the field soon,” he added.

God is great..thanks for the all the love and support pic.twitter.com/THyjfbBSFv — Sreesanth (@sreesanth36) August 7, 2017

The Kerala Cricket Association said it would take a positive decision on Sreesanth’s bid to play in state cricket tournaments.

In his order, Justice A Muhamed Mustaque also set aside all proceedings against Sreesanth initiated by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

“It is to be noted that there are no incriminating evidence to pinpoint Sreesanth’s involvement in sport fixing deal,” the judge said.

All the 36 accused, including Sreesanth, Ankeet Chavan and Ajit Chandila were let off in the spot-fixing case by a Patiala House court in July 2015.

The BCCI, however, had refused to alter its disciplinary decision even after the verdict.