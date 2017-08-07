Moeen Ali completed a brilliant series with a five-wicket haul as England beat South Africa by 177 runs in the fourth Test at Old Trafford on Monday.

Victory, achieved with more than a day to spare, also saw England take the four-match series 3-1, with Joe Root triumphant in his first series as England captain.

South Africa, set a massive 380 to win, were dismissed for 202 shortly after tea on the fourth day, with Ali wrapping things up with two wickets in two balls.

That gave the off-spinner a return of five for 69 in 19.5 overs and 25 wickets in total in a series where he also scored 252 runs.

South Africa, 43 for three at lunch, saw Hashim Amla (83) and captain Faf du Plessis (61) put on 123 for the fourth wicket.

But Ali then took three wickets for five runs in 11 balls – including the prize scalp of Amla – as South Africa collapsed from 163 for three to 173 for six.

England had laid the platform for victory by establishing a first-innings lead of 136 that owed much to Jonny Bairstow’s 99 and a return of four for 38 from James Anderson – bowling from the newly-named James Anderson End at his Lancashire home ground.

Ali’s second-innings 75 not out then left South Africa with a huge chase.

Brief scores

England 362 & 243 (Moeen Ali 75*; M Morkel 4/41, D Olivier 3/38) beat South Africa 226 & 202 (Hashim Amla 83, Faf du Plessis 61; Moeen Ali 5/69, James Anderson 3/16) by 177 runs.