Liverpool remain adamant that playmaker Philippe Coutinho is not for sale, even as Barcelona have stepped up their interest in the Brazilian following the departure of Neymar. Barcelona, armed with £201 million (Rs 1,680 crore) received from the world-record deal for Neymar, are preparing a bid for Coutinho worth at least half that amount, according to The Guardian.

Liverpool had earlier turned down an offer of £72 million from Barcelona for Coutinho but that was before the departure of Neymar. A bid of £100 million, if it goes through, would make the Brazilian the second most expensive player in history. Barcelona hope to seal the deal by Tuesday, according to reports in Spain.

Coutinho signed a five-year contract with Liverpool only this January and the club have remained defiant that they will keep their star player despite Barcelona’s interest. Coutinho’s contract does not have buyout clause. The 25-year-old would like to move to Barcelona but only if a deal can be reached amicably with Liverpool, according to Sky Sports.

Barca have been linked with a series of potential replacements for Neymar with Coutinho heading their wish list. However, club president Josep Maria Bartomeu has stressed that Barcelona will act with “prudence” despite having to deal in a transfer market characterised by hyperinflation due to booming television rights deals. “The €222 million that we received for Neymar Jr will be administered with prudence, rigour and serenity,” he said.

