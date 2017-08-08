Usain Bolt will compete in the 4X100 metre relay heats for Jamaica on Sunday at the World Championships in London despite not being in the best physical shape after his bronze-winning performance in the 100 metre final on Saturday, reported Reuters on Tuesday.

“Physically I am alright, there is a little bit of pain, but nothing a massage can’t cure, I’m taking it easy,” Bolt said. “We’ll see, we haven’t done any baton changes as yet with the guys, but I feel we are ready.”

He added, “I have talked to Julian Forte (100m semi-finalist) a little bit. I haven’t really talked to the youngsters so we’ll see when it comes to the baton changes, but I’m always excited to run relays and we see what the guys are prepared and ready to do.”

At his last major championships before retirement, Bolt was beaten by Justin Gatlin to the gold in the 100 metres dash with Christian Coleman coming in second place. The 30-year-old Jamaican did not compete in the 200 metre individual event, giving him the chance to compete in the relay heats.

“A little bit disappointed but such is life,” said Bolt on his bronze-medal finish. “I’ve done my best as always; went out there and gave my all and I’m just happy to be here and looking forward to the 4x100.”