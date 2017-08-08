The Board of Control for Cricket in India and the Committee of Administrators will discuss the possibility of cricket’s inclusion in the Olympics along with other matters when the two parties meet on Wednesday in New Delhi, PTI reported.

A revision of the pay structure in domestic cricket and audit firm Deloitte’s presentation on financial irregularities in the state associations will be the other key agendas in the discussion between the COA and the BCCI’s top office-bearers.

Amid speculation that the 2024 Paris Olympics could have cricket as one of the disciplines, the BCCI are reportedly said to be against the move. The Indian cricketing team have not played in multi-discipline tournaments since their participation in the Commonwealth Games in 1998 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Besides this, the CoA is expected to discuss a potential pay hike for domestic cricketers across all age-groups, along with match officials and support staffs.

The domestic cricketing pay structure has not undergone any revision since 2007. The players get Rs 10,000 per day for a first-class match apart from a total that they get from broadcasting rights at the end of the season.

The CoA will also take note of the Deloitte presentation related to the audit report that it has had prepared.

The subject of “conflict of interest” is also expected to be discussed, a subject that BCCI has included in its list of difficulties pertaining to the implementation of the Lodha Panel reforms.

Another aspect that will be discussed is the list of commentators to be approved by the Board for the upcoming home season.

It will be interesting to note if Harsha Bhogle makes a comeback in the list after the BCCI removed him from its allotted commentary panel after an allegedly critical on-air comment about the performance of some star Indian cricketers.

Former committee member, Ramachandra Guha, in his scathing resignation, had raised the issue asking whether players will decide commentators from now on.

The subjects pertaining to the next edition of the Indian Premier League will also come up for discussion.

The subject of former skipper Mohammed Azharuddin’s pending dues is also expected to be deliberated upon. It is still not known whether the Kerala High Court lifting the BCCI’s life-ban imposed on tainted pacer S Sreesanth will come up for discussion or not.

The CoA will also be intimated the decisions taken by the BCCI’s Tours and Fixtures Committee and its technical committee in its recent meetings in Kolkata.