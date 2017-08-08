Indian trap shooter Kynan Chenai bagged bronze at the ongoing Asian Shotgun Championship in Astana on Tuesday. This was the Olympian’s first international medal at the senior level.

Kynan first shot 116 out of 125 to qualify for the six-man final round. He finished with a score of 30 in the final and stood third behind gold medalist Abdulrahman Al Faihan and silver medalist Talal AlRashidi of Kuwait.

India’s Zoravar Singh Sandhu ended in 17th place shooting 110 while Birendeep Sodhi finished 36th shooting a score of 98.

In the team section India finished in seventh place with a combined score of 324. Kuwait won gold with Lebanon taking silver and UAE taking bronze.

So far, India has won two golds and one bronze medal in the competition.