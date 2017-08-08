Just over 12 months back, Roger Federer – a few weeks away from turning 35 – announced that his 2016 season was over due to injury. He was going to miss the Rio Olympics, the US Open and the year end finals, but promised he will do his best to come back.

On August 8, 2017 – as he turns 36 – he has done more than just live up to the promise. He has won two of the three Grand Slam titles. He has defeated Rafael Nadal every time he has faced him. He has broken numerous records. And he has been doing all that with a smile on his face.

As incredible as Federer’s exploits on the courts have been, it’s his attitude away from the tennis court that has made this year all the more special, not just for his fans but for fans of the sport in general.

Here’s a compilation of those moments. Roger Federer and the art of staying young at 36.