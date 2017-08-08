Left-arm spinner Axar Patel or off-spinner Jayant Yadav are set to called in as the 15th member of the Indian cricket team due to the suspension of all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja for the third Test starting on August 12, reported PTI.

With Kuldeep Yadav almost certain to feature in the playing XI in the final Test at Pallekele, the team management wants a cover for the chinaman bowler.

Chairman of selectors MSK Prasad is expected to take a call after discussions with coach Ravi Shastri and captain Virat Kohli.

Axar is currently with the India A team in South Africa for the Tri-nation series. “Since Axar will be finishing his one day engagements by Tuesday evening, he can join the team by Thursday (August 10). Logically, he is a like for like replacement in absence of Jadeja,” said a BCCI official.

However, Jayant can’t be ruled out as he was the part of the Test squad when India played Australia earlier this year.

Jayant was selected for the South Africa A tour but is currently in India as he lost his father.

“If one looks at how the selectors have gone about their job, the four premier Test spinners during home series were Ravichandran Ashwin, Jadeja, Jayant and Kuldeep. While Kuldeep is ahead in pecking order, if selectors follow the pattern, then Jayant can also be summoned,” said the BCCI official.

Meanwhile, Suresh Raina will appear for a fitness test to keep him in contention for a place in the one-day squad which will face Sri Lanka, at the National Cricket Academy.

“After months of hard work it’s time for an evaluation. Off to NCA! Looking forward,” tweeted Raina.