Axar Patel, on Wednesday. was named as the replacement for suspended Ravindra Jadeja during the dead rubber Third Test between India and Sri Lanka at Pallekele.

Jadeja, who was recently crowned as world’s best bowler and all-rounder in the ICC Test rankings, was handed a one-match suspension for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct during the second Test at Colombo. The 23-year-old Patel is yet to play a five-day game for his country but has collected 30 One-day International and seven Twenty20 International caps.

On Tuesday, it was reported that another left-armer in the squad, Kuldeep Yadav, is a certainty in the playing XI for the final Test match while the team management wants to keep a cover. Patel recently represented the India ‘A’ team during a tri-nation one-day series in South Africa. All-rounder Jayant Yadav, who has played four Tests, was also in the running for selection.

“Since Axar will be finishing his one day engagements by Tuesday evening, he can join the team by Thursday [August 10]. It was a toss up between Axar and Jayant but Axar is a like for like replacement in absence of Jadeja. In any case he [Axar] will be a cover as Kuldeep will be playing,” a BCCI official was quoted as saying by PTI. The third Test starts on Saturday in Pallekele with the visitors already having taken an unassailable 2-0 lead after a comprehensive win at Colombo.