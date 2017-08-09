Ravindra Jadeja is currently the world’s best Test bowler and all-rounder. It is some rise for a man who once was mocked for lacking both those skills. In a couple of years, the feisty 28-year-old has become one of the stars of India’s highly successful Test team. Along with Ravichandran Ashwin, he has forged a deadly partnership, obviously with the ball but also with the bat, playing some vital late innings to lift India and deflate oppositions.

In the last 12 months, Jadeja’s numbers have been world-class. In 16 Tests, he has averaged 41.43 (660 runs) with the bat and 23.47 (87 wickets) with the ball.

Here are five of his best Test performances in the last two years:

51 with the bat, 7/48 and 3/106 against England in Chennai, 2016

Image credit: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

Jadeja has been at the forefront of some comprehensive Indian victories but he will mark this down as perhaps his best. A tired, disjointed England, having already lost the series, tried to make a brave fist of it in the fifth Test in Chennai, batting first and putting up 477, but Jadeja still managed to take 3/106.

When India batted though, they piled up a gargantuan 759/7 declared, highlighted by Karun Nair’s historic 303 and 199 from KL Rahul but also some same late-order hitting from Jadeja who scored 51 from 55 balls.

But when England came to bat, they found Jadeja making the ball talk. A 103-run opening partnership was quickly wiped out as the left-arm spinner demolished England with figures of 7/48. No one had as much impact as he had in that innings, seemingly making something happen with every ball. He even picked up two catches in the entire Test to boot!

6/63 and 1/3 against Australia in Bengaluru, 2017

Image credit: Deepak Malik / BCCI/ SPORTZPICS

The match where India faced adversity after a long time. Smarting after a humiliating defeat to Australia in Pune, India were bowled out for 189 in their first innings of the second Test in Bengaluru with a series loss looking in the offing. Step forward, Ravi Jadeja. While Ashwin kept the runs in check and took out David Warner, Jadeja reeled through the Australian batting line-up, accounting for Steve Smith among many others to ensure Australia’s lead wasn’t massive, with a haul of 6/63.

In a way, that ensured India stayed in the match and after getting 274 in their second innings, they set Australia 187 to win the match. The Aussies collapsed for just 112, this time with Ashwin doing the needful with figures of 6/41. But Jadeja had his contribution there too, and his figures in the second innings reveal that: Eight overs, five maidens, three runs, one wicket.

54 not out, 5/124 and 4/54 against Australia in Ranchi, 2017

Image credit: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

A match which India could not ultimately win but which epitomised Jadeja’s all-round game and his strength for a scrap. The left-arm spinner was omni-present throughout the game, bowling almost 300 deliveries with figures of 5/124 to keep Australia down to 451 despite a Steve Smith special.

When India batted, Cheteshwar Pujara and Wriddhiman Saha took away the attention with their massive 199-run partnership but Jadeja also played his part with a 55-ball 54 to push India beyond 600. Finally in the second innings, it was the lionheart from Rajkot who kept threatening to derail Australia’s resistance with 5/54 but just couldn’t make the final push.

38 and 8, 3/55 and 5/21 against South Africa in Mohali, 2015

Image credit: Ron Gaunt / BCCI / SPORTZPICS

The one about the comeback man. Back into the team, Jadeja had a point to prove and he set about making it, first with the bat in a low-scoring encounter. His 38 was the second-highest score in India’s first innings of 201 and he played second fiddle to Ashwin when South Africa batted with a score of 3/55. But in their second innings, Jadeja provided an early indicator of his future credentials, snaring 5/21 in a furious spell of 11 overs to bowl South Africa out for just 109.

63, 1/57 and 3/24 against Australia in Dharamsala, 2017

Image credit: Deepak Malik/BCCI/SPORTZPICS

Jadeja’s highest score in Tests is 90 but he will probably rate this batting contribution as highly. The last Test of a fiercely contested series, Virat Kohli missing out due to injury... everything on the line. Jadeja only took one wicket in Australia’s first innings and that was Matthew Wade for 57.

When he came in to bat in the first innings at the fall of Ravichandran Ashwin’s wicket, India were 221/6... in danger of falling short of Australia’s 300. Jadeja’s 63 took them them to 332 and a vital first-innings lead. Thereafter, it was all India as he took 3/24 in Australia’s second innings and helped in India winning the Test and, with it, the series.