There’s a distinct possibility that the 2024 edition of the Olympic Games, likely to be held in Paris, will include electronic sports as one of its disciplines.

The co-president of the Paris Olympic bid committee, Tony Estanguet shared in an interview to the Associated Press on Wednesday that he was going to have a discussion on the subject with representatives from the e-sports arena and the International Olympic Committee.

According to Estanguet, including gaming as one of the Olympic sports would help the Games connect with prospective younger audiences. To this end, the three-time former Olympic champion in canoe-slalom, went on to state, “The youth, yes they are interested in e-sports and this kind of thing [gaming]. Let’s look at it. Let’s meet them [the e-sports representatives]. Let’s try if we can find some bridges.”

He also added, “We have to look at it because we can’t say, ‘It’s not us. It’s not about Olympics’. [So], I think it’s interesting to interact with the IOC, with them, [and] the e-sports family, to better understand what the process is and why it is such a success.”

Final decision only after 2020 Tokyo Games

As it presently stands, a formal list of sporting disciplines to be included for the 2024 Olympics will be prepared in 2019. However, with the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo being imminent, the decision will be finalised by the IOC only after its conclusion.

With relatively ample time in hand to convene with the necessary representatives, Estanguet noted, “There is some time to look at it, to interact, to engage. We will spend some time after (the IOC session in September) Lima to engage with stakeholders.”

He also, however, mentioned, “The IOC will have the last say, if they want e-sports on the program”.