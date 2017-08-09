S Sreesanth is certainly an optimistic man. Two days after the Kerala High Court directed the Board of Control for Cricket in India to lift a life-ban on him and a day after he said that it was his “dream” to play the 2019 World Cup, he revealed that he is targeting India’s upcoming tour to South Africa next year for a comeback, in an interview to Mumbai Mirror on Wednesday.

“India is touring South Africa in 2018 and obviously that is my target,” the Kerala pacer said. “I have always done well there. Hopefully, I will be on the flight to South Africa as the senior fast bowler and win the series for India.”

Showing more optimism, he added, “I also want to be part of the World Cup in England where the ball swings a lot. I am lucky enough to win a couple of World Cups and hopefully I will be part of a few more.”

The 34-year-old has a good record in South Africa where he has taken 27 wickets in six Tests at a bowling average of 28.55. His best figures of 5/40 also came in that country. But considering India’s strength in the pace bowling department in recent times, Sreesanth might find it very difficult to break through, though he airily said it would be a challenge for him.

“I am happy that I have a chance to be part of that group [of India’s current pacers],” he said. “It will be a challenge but I have the likes of Zaheer (Khan) bhai and Ashish (Nehra) to motivate me. They played at the age of 36-37. Even Brett Lee did that. There are fast bowlers who have played at that age and bowled over 135 (kph). I am only 34 now.”

Sreesanth also said that he was “thankful to god” for the Kerala HC order but did not want to point fingers at the BCCI, expressing hope that the Indian cricket board would treat him favourably as according to him, “they were like my parents”.