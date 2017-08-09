There would be very little to complaint for India’s medal hopefuls at the BWF World Championship in Glasgow with the draw giving them enough breathing space to ease into the tournament.

Rip Olympics silver medallist PV Sindhu and last edition runners-up Saina Nehwal have received a first round bye in the championship to be played at the Emirates Arena from August 21-27.

According to the draw released on Wednesday, Nehwal’s first real challenge should come from second seed Sung Ji Hyun of Korea in the pre-quarter finals while fourth seed Sindhu is likely to face world number 41 Kim Hyo Min of Korea and 13th seed Cheung Nayantara Yi in the second and third round before a potential quarter-final clash against China’s Sun Yu.

In the men’s singles, world number 8 Kidambi Srikanth should have little trouble reaching the quarters. The Indonesia Superseries Premier and Australia Superseries champion opens his campaign against Russia’s Sergey Sirant and could face Denmark’s Anders Antonsen, seeded 14th in the pre-quarterfinals.

Draw for first round:

Women’s singles: PV Sindhu - bye, Rituparna Das - Airi Mikkela, Saina Nehwal - Bye

Men’s singles: Srikanth (8) vs Segey Sirant , Sameer Verma vs Pablo Abian; Sai Praneeth (15) vs Wei Nan, Ajay Jayaram (13) vs Luka Wraber

Women’s doubles: Jakkampudi Meghana, Poorvisha S Ram vs Eefje Muskens, Selena Piek; Ashwini Ponnappa, Reddy N. Sikki vs Ririn Amelia, Anna Ching Yik Cheong; Sanjana Santosh, Arathi Sara Sunil vs Natalya Voytsekh, Yelyzaveta Zharka

Men’s doubles: Manu Atri, Reddy B. Sumeeth vs Chung Eui Seok, Kim Dukyoung; Shlok Ramachandran, MR Arjun vs Liao Min Chun, Cheng Heng Su; Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty - Bye

Mixed doubles: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Maneesha K vs Tam Chun Hei, Ng Tsz Yau; Pranaav Jerry Chopra, Sikki Reddy [15] - Bye; Reddy B. Sumeeth, Ashwini Ponnappa vs Sawan Serasinghe, Setyana Mapasa