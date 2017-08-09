Najam Sethi was appointed unopposed as the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board on Wednesday replacing Shaharyar Khan whose three-year- tenure ended on Sunday in Islamabad, reported Associated Press. Sethi had been approved to move into this role, back in May and received unanimous backing from PCB’s Board of Governors to be at the helm for the next three years.

“The main target is to make domestic cricket much stronger and keep tapping into the talent,” said the new PCB chairman after being elected, according to ESPNCricinfo. “The other major issue is that our all hard work will go in vain if we are not able to bring international cricket back to the country.”

Sethi also received backing from former players with former Pakistan fast bowler Wasim Akram providing him a vote of confidence. “I support him all the way and the main reason is PSL [Pakistan Super League]. Many people before him discussed the idea of PSL but no one was able to materialise the plans. Sethi not only made is possible, but organised two successful editions of Pakistan’s top class T20 league and also the final of the second edition in Lahore,” said Akram, according to Pakistan’s Express Tribune.

Akram also believed that his experience and knowledge of the board’s functions will help him.

“Four years are enough [to understand any system] and now he knows which person to use for what job. He is fully aware of all the staff and management, which makes him the best candidate,” said Akram.

Former Pakistan skipper Rashid Latif described Sethi as the “best candidate’ for the job”, while also stating that his role behind PSL’s success was an added advantage.

Former Pakistan player Ramiz Raja admitted that the new PCB chairman had the ability and skill to help improve cricket in Pakistan. “He has the ability and passion to make things possible for the betterment of cricket, and PSL is the main proof of his perfect administrative skills,” said Ramiz.