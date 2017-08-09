In a freak accident, national-level wrestler Vishal Kumar Verma lost his life due to electrocution at the Jaipal Singh Stadium in Ranchi on Tuesday, reported the Times of India. The 22-year-old died due to a short circuit at the flooded and dilapidated stadium building. The stadium is also the office of the Jharkhand State Wrestling Association (JSWA).

“Preliminary investigation has revealed that death was due to electrocution. Vishal was using a water pump to clear out the water when the incident took place. Faulty wiring seems to be the main cause for this incident,” said officer in-charge of Kotwali police station, Shyamanand Mandal.

The indoor stadium built in 1978 was flooded since the beginning of monsoon and its condition deteriorated due to heavy rains in the past couple of weeks.

Members of the wrestling association said that the accident took place at around 2:30pm. Verma had gone to check on the water-logging in the office which was submerged in knee deep water.

Injuries to his hand suggested that the player came in contact with a live electric wire. Verma was spotted lying in the room by fellow wrestlers and was taken to Sadar Hospital where doctors declared him dead.

The 22-year-old player had started his career in 2005. State Wrestling Association president Bhola Nath Singh said that they will give Rs one lakh interim relief to Verma’s family and Rs 10,000 will be given every month till one of Kumar’s four sisters gets a job.

“It is extremely unfortunate. Verma had stood fourth in the last senior national wrestling championship. I don’t know why he went to the office which is sunk in deep waters. The situation of the stadium is pathetic and the building is in ruins. We have demanded Rs10 lakh compensation from the government for the kin of Verma,” said Singh.

Verma was the only earning member of the family of six, including three sisters. His father Bhikhan Ram Verma is unemployed, informed association members.

Ganesh Jha, general manager of Jharkhand Bijli Vitran Nigam (JBVNL) said, “An executive engineer visited the site and reported that there is no fault in the power connection provided by JBVNL. However, there could be a loose connection in the building’s internal electrical wiring.”