Newly elected Pakistan cricket chief Najam Sethi vowed on Wednesday to bring international competition back to the terror-hit country after years of isolation.

Sethi made the promise after being elected chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for a three-year term.

The new chief, whose first term as chairman in 2013 was marred by court wrangling, said bringing international cricket back to Pakistan would be a challenging but worthwhile goal.

“We need to show patience because it is related to the security situation in the country,” Sethi told media. Barring a limited-over series against Zimbabwe in 2015, Pakistan has not hosted foreign squads since a militant attack targeted the visiting Sri Lankan team in 2009.

Sethi said he hoped the planned World XI tour next month would pave the way for future competition in the country. “We hope to bring a World XI for a three-match Twenty20 series and the next two-three months will bring more good news,” said Sethi.

The cricket boss said he will also attend an Asian Cricket Council meeting in Colombo Saturday where he hopes to persuade Sri Lanka to send their team to Pakistan.

“We have invited Sri Lanka to play a few matches after their series with us and I will try to get a reply on that invitation,” said Sethi.

Pakistan are due to play a two-Test, three one-day and two Twenty20 match series with Sri Lanka in September-October, which will likely be held in the United Arab Emirates – Pakistan’s neutral venue for its home series since 2009.