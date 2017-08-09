Kynan Chenai won his second bronze in as many days, this time in partnership with Shreyasi Singh, in the Mixed Team Trap event at the 7th Asian Shotgun Championship, currently underway in Astana, Kazakhstan.

They beat Lebanon 40-38 in the bronze medal match to clinch India’s fourth of the competition.

Kuwait’s Abdulrahman Al Faihan and Sarah Al Hawal won gold in the event after beating the Korean pair of Oh Taekeun and Kang Geeeun 36-35.

Kynan and Shreyasi had earlier in the day topped the 16- team qualification round with a combined score of 91. Kynan shot 46 to Shreyasi’s 45 to lead six pairs into the semi-final rounds.

In the first semi-final featuring Kuwait’s Gold medal winning pair, Kazkhstan and India, Kynan and Shreyasi ended on equal footing with the Kuwaitis, both scoring 38 out of a possible 50 hits to force a shoot-off for a place in the gold medal match.

Kazakhstan was earlier the first team to be eliminated in the semi-finals. The Kuwaiti’s won the shoot-off and India eventually had to contend with bronze.

Mixed Team Events in Shooting are set to make an appearance for the first time at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.