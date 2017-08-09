The All India Football Federation’s (AIFF) bid evaluation committee will meet on August 18 to take a decision on the four new clubs from Kerala, Karnataka, Gujarat and Rajasthan who want to participate in the 2017-18 I-League, reported PTI.

Bengaluru’s Ozone FC and Kerala’s Gokulam FC are two of the four teams that have submitted the bid documents, a senior I-League official said. “The decision will be taken on August 18,” he said.

The I-League has never seen participation from Rajasthan and Gujarat since its inception.

If Ozone FC, which competes in the second division of the I-League, makes the cut then there will be two teams from Bengaluru participating in the Indian Super League and I-league.

Bengaluru FC have opted for ISL after it was given an official status of an AFC Cup berth as both the tournaments will run parallel after AIFF’s merger plan failed.

If Gokulam FC’s bid is accepted, they will be the first team from Kerala after Chirag United who were relegated in 2011- 12.