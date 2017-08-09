The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has shifted the Champions Cup International football tournament to Mumbai, reported Sportstar on Wednesday.

According to the report, the tournament was moved out of Chennai due to the high rates charged by Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT).

The SDAT was charging an exuberant amount for using the pitch, AIFF secretary Kushal Das was quoted as saying.

Das said that the AIFF cannot pay the amount they were being charged. SDAT had given permission to hosts Tamil Nadu Football Association (TFA) to conduct the tournament with the following rates: Rs. two lakh per match, practice session per day Rs. 75,000 and another Rs. 75,000 (if the teams train at the Nehru ‘B’ ground). “Apart from this, there are charges for floodlights, electricity and others,” said Das. “We are bringing international football to Chennai after so many years, and SDAT is treating it as a commercial event. It is really sad,” he added.

Das said that Mumbai were charging lesser amounts for the facilities. TFA president Jesiah Villavarayar met with SDAT officials to convince them to reduce the tariff, but the talks were unsuccessful.

The Indian squad will arrive in Mumbai on August 11 and begin training. Initially announced as a four-nation tournament, the Champions Cup has been reduced to three with India, St. Kitts & Nevis and Mauritius confirming their participation. The tournament will begin from August 17.