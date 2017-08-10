The Indian men’s hockey team’s tour of Europe didn’t get off to the best of starts as they went down 1-0 to hosts Belgium in their first match of the campaign in Boom on Wednesday.

Nothing separated the two teams for the vast majority of the match but India’s tendency to concede late came back to bite them as Tom Boon score in the final minute of the game to win the match for Belgium.

Six uncapped players have been named for India’s tour to Europe where they will play against the Netherlands and Australia as well, apart from Belgium. The team’s next match is against the same opposition on Thursday.