India’s Asia Cup campaign began on a forgettable note as one of the tournament favourites, Iran registered a comprehensive 101-54 win at Beirut on Wednesday. Former Memphis Grizzlies and Phoenix Suns player Hamed Haddadi was at the heart of his side’s emphatic display, picking up 20 points and eight assists. The Iranians had four other players who entered double figures.

Today center Hamed Haddadi had 20 points, 4 rebounds... and 8 assists! 🇮🇷👀 #FIBAAsiaCup2017 pic.twitter.com/O4jERuB3zt — FIBA (@FIBA) August 9, 2017

Iran blazed away in the first quarter and were 29-8 ahead. Barring Amjyot Singh Gill, none of the Indian players entered double figures, netting 10 points. Indians will face up Jordan on Friday before facing Syria on Sunday. There are four groups as many teams and the top three teams progress to the next stage.

Going into the game, the battle between India’s own NBA export, Satnam Singh and Haddadi was marked out as one of the standout battles in the game. The Iranian veteran was in a league of his own, using his 7 feet 2 inch frame for dunks and was a class apart with his his fadeaway while Satnam was unimpressive through the game.