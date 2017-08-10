The most popular football league in the world embarks on the 26th edition. Premier League has been surging in popularity, around the globe and in India, ever since the first season began in 1992-93. Every football fan growing up in that period, picked a team to support and the tradition has sustained ever since.

And over the years, the league has provided us with some memorable quotes – quotes that have become stuff of legends – thanks to the wide array of characters to have graced the English shores. Be it verbal battles between managers, or players losing their mind – we have seen it all.

Here, we pick the one memorable quote that stands out from each completed season of the Premier League till date. Sit back and enjoy the ride.

“I’m not interested in all the tittle‑tattle ... we all have to remember that he is a truly gifted player.” - Alex Ferguson on new signing Eric Cantona, 1992-93



“I represent about 12 players at Tottenham Hotspur and they’ve all told me in the last couple of days that they certainly will put in for transfers,” Agent Eric Hall reveals a shocking bit information after the North London club were fined £600,000 as well as having 12 league points docked ahead of the season after the English FA found financial irregularities - 1993-94



reveals a shocking bit information after the North London club were fined £600,000 as well as having 12 league points docked ahead of the season after the English FA found financial irregularities - “When the seagulls follow the trawler, it is because they think sardines will be thrown into the sea. Thank you very much” - Eric Cantona 1994-1995

“Because they were the People’s Champions! They were a down-to-earth club, weren’t they? It’s not even a city is it, Blackburn? We weren’t stock listed. We were privately owned by Jack, a local guy who had put his money in and said, ‘I want to see my football club go forward.’ “Manchester United were listed on the Stock Exchange. They were a global club. We were just a small town that happened to have a good football team.” - Kenny Dalglish after winning the 1994-95 title with Blackburn Rovers

after winning the title with Blackburn Rovers “The problem with him having that great lump on top of his head is that I’m not sure he knows at which angle the ball will come off. It takes him so long to put it up I’m often waiting around to give the team talk.’ Former Nottingham Forest manager Frank Clark on his player Jason Lee’s haircut 1995-96. British satirists had a field day poking fun at the gangly English striker. Take a look at the video below.



Play