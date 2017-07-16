Ahead of Arsenal’s home game with Leicester City in the curtain-raiser to the new Premier League season on Friday, a look at the 10 biggest transfers of the close season:

Romelu Lukaku

Everton to Manchester United: £75 million rising to £90 million

After four increasingly prolific seasons at Everton, Belgium striker Lukaku has been given another shot at the big time with Manchester United. Lukaku, 24, has been brought in to replace Zlatan Ibrahimovic and will hope to do a better job of impressing manager Jose Mourinho than he managed during their time together at Chelsea.

First of all i want to thank God for this opportunity. Delighted and blessed to be part of the greatest club in the world @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/dWrQjHkH5a — R.Lukaku Bolingoli10 (@RomeluLukaku9) July 10, 2017

Alvaro Morata

Real Madrid to Chelsea: £58 million

With Diego Costa having been very publicly frozen out by manager Antonio Conte, Chelsea broke their transfer record to sign 24-year-old Spain striker Morata. He made an inauspicious start to his Chelsea career by squandering his spot-kick in a Community Shield penalty shootout loss to Arsenal.

Happy! On my way to Singapore and very excited to be with the team! // Muy feliz y con ganas de estar ya con el equipo!! pic.twitter.com/dCvq8yWU7p — Álvaro Morata (@AlvaroMorata) July 21, 2017

Benjamin Mendy

Monaco to Manchester City: £52 million

Saddled with an ageing group of full-backs, Pep Guardiola found it difficult to play the kind of thrusting football he loves in his maiden campaign as Manchester City manager. He has taken remedial action during the close season, most notably forking out £52 million to make France left-back Mendy the game’s most expensive defender.

Proud to announce you guys that I've officially joined @ManCity today !! 🐝🔵 A dream come true to play under Pep's orders 🙏😍 #BM22 pic.twitter.com/3X18oIzDmC — Benjamin Mendy (@benmendy23) July 24, 2017

Alexandre Lacazette

Lyon to Arsenal: £46.5 million rising to £52.6 million

France striker Lacazette had been poised to join Atletico Madrid, only for the Court of Arbitration for Sport to uphold a transfer ban against the Spanish club. Arsenal stepped in, breaking their transfer record to sign the 26-year-old, who was the top-scoring Frenchman in Ligue 1 in each of the last three seasons.

Finally, it’s the news you’ve all been waiting for#LacaNewSigninghttps://t.co/hChokRNpc1 — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) July 5, 2017

Kyle Walker

Tottenham Hotspur to Manchester City: £45 million rising to £50 million

The second of Manchester City’s three new full-backs (the other being Brazilian Danilo), Walker arrived from Spurs after Dani Alves opted to join Paris Saint-Germain over rejoining forces with Guardiola. Walker’s flying raids down the right flank for Tottenham have turned him into England’s first-choice number two.

Honoured to announce I have signed for @ManCity. Had an amazing time at @spursofficial but can't wait to start this new chapter with #MCFC! pic.twitter.com/rUAsqflHQL — Kyle Walker (@kylewalker2) July 14, 2017

Bernardo Silva

Monaco to Manchester City: £43 million

Portuguese playmaker Silva pitched up at City after his 11 goals and 12 assists inspired Monaco to Ligue 1 glory and a place in the Champions League semi-finals. The 22-year-old is expected to line up on the right flank for City, as he did at Monaco, but is likely to have been earmarked as the long-term successor to his namesake David Silva.

First training with the team as a @ManCity player! 😁✌️ pic.twitter.com/olTpPFHm9S — Bernardo Silva (@BernardoCSilva) August 1, 2017

Tiemoue Bakayoko

Monaco to Chelsea: £40 million

The third player to have left Monaco for England, France midfielder Bakayoko will make Chelsea’s midfield an even more intimidating prospect. Tall and muscular, the former Rennes player will provide a redoubtable physical presence alongside the buzzing N’Golo Kante.

@bakayoko_official14 😎🤳 #BakasBlue #CFC #Chelsea A post shared by Chelsea FC! 🏆 (@chelseafc) on Jul 16, 2017 at 10:58am PDT

Nemanja Matic

Chelsea to Manchester United: £40 million

Deemed surplus to requirements at Chelsea following Bakayoko’s arrival, Matic moved to United to link up with Mourinho, who previously brought him back to Chelsea from Benfica in 2014. A stylish but steely holding midfielder, the 28-year-old Serbia international will provide a counterweight for the forward runs of last year’s star signing, Paul Pogba.

Ederson

Benfica to Manchester City: £35 million

The goalkeeping situation gave Guardiola constant problems during his first season at the Etihad Stadium, with Claudio Bravo proving an inadequate replacement for Joe Hart, who was loaned out to Torino. Guardiola moved to remedy the problem by signing 23-year-old Brazilian Ederson, who became the world’s second most expensive goalkeeper after Gianluigi Buffon.

Ederson looking 👌 in our new 2017/18 goalkeeper's home kit! 🔥



On sale now ➡️ https://t.co/lmkdBtnriJ #mcfc pic.twitter.com/5RHQcBXiqs — Manchester City (@ManCity) June 8, 2017

Mohamed Salah

Roma to Liverpool: £34 million

A bright light in a gloomy transfer window for Liverpool. Egyptian winger Salah did not get a look-in during his previous spell with Chelsea, but he excelled in Serie A with Fiorentina and Roma, scoring 35 goals in 81 games.