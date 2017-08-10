Indian shuttler HS Prannoy on Thursday improved two places to reach the 15th spot in the latest BWF rankings, PTI reported.

Prannoy, who clinched the US Open title last month, had reached the quarterfinals at New Zealand Grand Prix Gold in Auckland last week.

Sourabh Verma, who also reached the quarters at New Zealand, also jumped five places to reach the 32nd spot while Parupalli Kashyap jumped one place to be at 46th.

Ajay Jayaram and Sameer Verma dropped a spot each to be placed world no 17 and 29 respectively.

Kidambi Srikanth, who clinched successive titles at Indonesia and Australia, remained at the eighth spot.

In women’s singles, Olympics silver medallist PV Sindhu and London Games bronze winner Saina Nehwal continued to be at fifth and 16th spot respectively.

In women’s doubles, Syed Modi Grand Prix Gold runners-up Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy were placed at the 25th spot.

In mixed doubles, Pranaav Jerry Chopra and Sikki are steady at world no 20.