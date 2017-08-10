Indian football team will clash with Mauritius on August 19 in the Tri-nation Series at the Mumbai Football Arena. They will face St. Kitts & Nevis in the second match on August 24.

The Tri-nation Football series is part of the national Team’s preparatory process for the AFC Asian Cup Qualifying away match against Macau which is scheduled for September 5.

AIFF General Secretary Kushal Das said, “We are overwhelmed by the eagerness of the authorities in Mumbai to host the three International matches in Mumbai. Mumbai has been the venue for the National Team since September 2016 when we hosted Puerto Rico.”

Indian Football and the National Team have been on the upsurge with a string of good results leading to a climb of 77 places in FIFA Rankings over the last two years. The Team has so far won 13 of their last 15 International matches.

Fixtures

August 19: India vs Mauritius

August 22: St Kitts & Nevis vs Mauritius

August 24: India vs St. Kitts & Nevis.