World number one Karolina Pliskova advanced to the quarter-finals of the WTA Toronto hardcourt tournament while a pair of high seeds Venus Williams and Angelique Kerber crashed out in straight sets Thursday. Pliskova’s opponent Naomi Osaka abandoned due to a muscle injury, leaving Pliskova to advance 6-2, 6-7 (4/7), 1-0.

After taking the first set, Czech top seed Pliskova was given a scare after Osaka fought back to level in the second set tie-break. But with Osaka clearly in discomfort, the Japanese teenager scratched in the decider. It was a frustrating end for Osaka, who had to pull out of events in Prague and Madrid earlier this year with the same abdominal injury.

Elina Svitolina easily dispatched the 37-year-old Williams 6-2, 6-1 while American Sloane Stephens crushed two-time major championship winner Angelique Kerber by identical 6-2, 6-2 scores. Pliskova meanwhile was left satisfied after pounding down 12 aces and not dropping her serve once.

She admitted however that she faces a tough challenge holding on to her world number one ranking. “It’s going to be tough,” Pliskova said. “There are a few tournaments to go before the end of the year and I know Simona’s (Simona Halep) behind me. I’ll do my best to stay there as long as I can – hopefully a few more weeks.”

Pliskova will now face former world number one Caroline Wozniacki in the last eight. Denmark’s Wozniacki advanced to the last eight with a 6-3, 6-1 win over 10th-seeded Agnieszka Radwanska, a close friend.

Williams, who was the oldest player in the draw, fell behind 5-0 in the first set and failed to muster any sort of challenge against fifth seeded Svitolina. “I was just trying to focus on my game and play one point at a time,” Svitolina said.