On Friday, tainted India player S Sreesanth, in a series of tweets hit back at the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), who is reportedly planning to appeal against the decision of the Kerala High Court lifting a life ban imposed on the player.

Sreesanth has vowed to make a competitive comeback despite BCCI’s decision.

“@bcci I’m not begging, I’m asking to give my livelihood back .Its my right. U guys are not above God. I will play again..,” an angry Sreesanth tweeted.

“Cmon @bcci this is worst u can do to anyone that too who is proven innocent not just once but again and again. Don’t know why u doing this?,” an agitated Sreesanth tweeted.

Sreesanth was banned for life by the BCCI for his alleged role in the IPL spot-fixing in 2013. Last Monday, a single judge bench of the Kerala High Court passed an order lifting the life-ban on the bowler.

However, the BCCI is firm on its stand that they will not allow the speedster to make an immediate comeback. Sreesanth has played 27 Tests, 53 ODIs and 10 T20 Internationals for India with his last international appearance being in August 2011.