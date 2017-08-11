The Delhi High Court has appointed former chief election commissioner (CEC) SY Quraishi to look into the functioning of the Archery Association of India (AAI), which was de-recognised by the government in 2012, for the next four months, PTI reported.

A bench of justices S Ravindra Bhat and Najmi Waziri on Thursday appointed Quraishi, who has also served as the secretary in the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, as the administrator-cum-returning officer to look into the affairs of the AAI.

It asked Quraishi to resolve the issue of disaffiliation of such members or units of the AAI as on December 15, 2016, within a month by giving them a two weeks’ notice and if their membership could be regularised in terms of the unamended constitution of the AAI, to regularise it.

First step towards National Sports Development Code

Besides, the court directed holding of elections for the posts of office-bearers of the AAI, who would amend the constitution of the association in accordance with the National Sports Development Code (NSDC).

Thereafter, fresh elections would again be held as per the NSDC, it said, adding that the entire exercise be carried out within four months.

The court’s directions came on lawyer Rahul Mehra’s plea to appoint an administrator for compliance of its December, 2016 order to hold elections for the various posts of the AAI.

The bench also made it clear that till the elections were held and the results declared, in conformity with the NSDC and earlier directions of the court, the AAI should not make any new financial commitment without the prior approval of the administrator.

“The routine expenses too shall be defrayed, with the due prior approval of the administrator,” it added.