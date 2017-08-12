A rampaging and marauding India travel to Pallekele in pursuit of a major record: the first Indian team to complete a whitewash in an overseas three-Test series.

Even though the No 1 Test bowler in the world Ravindra Jadeja will not be playing due to a suspension, India will not be too affected, considering how dominant the team has played. Sri Lanka will also be missing lead spinner Rangana Herath (along with a host of other injuries) and have included pacers Dushmantha Chameera and Lahiru Gamage in their squad.

12.00 pm: And we’re on to lunch and it’s the same old story. Dhawan and Rahul are unmoved as India head in to the dressing room at 134/0.

Been India’s session so far but Sri Lanka really can’t complain. If you don’t take your chances against the No 1 team in the world, they’ll hurt you. Exactly what has happened. Dhawan is 64, Rahul is 67 and India are set up for another 600-plus total...may even get to 700 at this rate.

India's scores in first sessions of this series:



1st Test - 115/1 (27 ovs)

2nd Test - 101/1 (28 ovs)

3rd Test - 134/0 (27 ovs)#SLvIND — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) August 12, 2017

Most 50+ scores for India in Tests this year:



8 KL Rahul

7 Pujara

4 Jadeja, Rahane

3 Saha

2 Kohli, Dhawan, Vijay

1 Pandya, Mukund, Ashwin — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) August 12, 2017

11.45 am: World record alert. KL Rahul gets his seventh half-century in a row and equals the world record. India 114/0.

#INDvSL 3rd Test: KL Rahul equals record of Australian cricketer Chris Rogers for 7 consecutive 50+ scores in Tests. India 112 for no loss. — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2017

KL Rahul Test Career:



First 21 innings: One fifty

Next 9 innings: 8 fifties



He has scored 4 centuries in his first 21 innings! — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) August 12, 2017

11.30 am: Shikhar Dhawan gets to a fifty off just 45 balls. The 100 comes up in 17.4 overs. Indian domination. India 100/0.

India reaches 100 in 17.4 overs. Since 2001 (when bbb data available), only 5 times India have got to 100 in fewer balls. #SLvIND — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) August 12, 2017

11.05 am: Sri Lanka’s fielding is been all in shambles. Already both the openers have been dropped. Lahiru Kumara made a mess of a skier from KL Rahul. You can understand why India are 2-0 up. India 69/0.

Kumara drops it.

Solid burn

This Sri Lankan opening pair are further proof that without accuracy, pace and movement etc are pointless. #SLvIND — Paul Dennett (@the_summer_game) August 12, 2017

10.30 am: Dhawan and Rahul are off to a flyer. Six boundaries already in the first six overs. India’s two openers are not giving Sri Lanka’s pacers any chance, even on a helpful pitch Dhawan 17 off 11 balls, Rahul 18 off 25..India 37/0

Quite unique!

Two regular chinaman bowlers playing from each side in #INDvSL 3rd Test — Kuldeep (India) and Sandakan (SL). #SLvIND — Abhishek Kumar (@abhik2593) August 12, 2017

Tests vs #SL are boring tbh 🙏🏻

Sadly #IND next Test series is also against #SL at home 🙇🏼 #SLvIND — Navin🇮🇳 (@beingnavin9) August 12, 2017

10.05 am: An overcast morning. Vishwa Fernando, a left-arm seamer, gets some swing going but can’t really break through. Six runs off the first over. India 6/0.

Hellos from Pallekele... They have taken a grassy wicket and balded it pretty nicely. #SLvInd pic.twitter.com/6ABiSk7aCT — Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) August 12, 2017

9.35 am: Toss. India win the toss (again), choose to bat first. Virat Kohli grins when reminded about his habit of always sending his playing XI. “Well, it’s been working for us,” he quips. Only Kuldeep Yadav is in the team. It’s been 28 games as a captain for him and he’s never played with the same team!

Toss. India win it, choose to bat. Grins about the Jadeja suspension. Kuldeep Yadav is in. #SLvIND pic.twitter.com/CyQ7zM0a7I — The Field (@thefield_in) August 12, 2017

Sri Lanka though have made three changes. Sandakan, Fernando and Kumara is in the team. But captain Dinesh Chandimal would have loved to bat first.