A rampaging and marauding India travel to Pallekele in pursuit of a major record: the first Indian team to complete a whitewash in an overseas three-Test series.
Even though the No 1 Test bowler in the world Ravindra Jadeja will not be playing due to a suspension, India will not be too affected, considering how dominant the team has played. Sri Lanka will also be missing lead spinner Rangana Herath (along with a host of other injuries) and have included pacers Dushmantha Chameera and Lahiru Gamage in their squad.
Live:
12.00 pm: And we’re on to lunch and it’s the same old story. Dhawan and Rahul are unmoved as India head in to the dressing room at 134/0.
Been India’s session so far but Sri Lanka really can’t complain. If you don’t take your chances against the No 1 team in the world, they’ll hurt you. Exactly what has happened. Dhawan is 64, Rahul is 67 and India are set up for another 600-plus total...may even get to 700 at this rate.
11.45 am: World record alert. KL Rahul gets his seventh half-century in a row and equals the world record. India 114/0.
11.30 am: Shikhar Dhawan gets to a fifty off just 45 balls. The 100 comes up in 17.4 overs. Indian domination. India 100/0.
11.05 am: Sri Lanka’s fielding is been all in shambles. Already both the openers have been dropped. Lahiru Kumara made a mess of a skier from KL Rahul. You can understand why India are 2-0 up. India 69/0.
Solid burn
10.30 am: Dhawan and Rahul are off to a flyer. Six boundaries already in the first six overs. India’s two openers are not giving Sri Lanka’s pacers any chance, even on a helpful pitch Dhawan 17 off 11 balls, Rahul 18 off 25..India 37/0
Quite unique!
10.05 am: An overcast morning. Vishwa Fernando, a left-arm seamer, gets some swing going but can’t really break through. Six runs off the first over. India 6/0.
9.35 am: Toss. India win the toss (again), choose to bat first. Virat Kohli grins when reminded about his habit of always sending his playing XI. “Well, it’s been working for us,” he quips. Only Kuldeep Yadav is in the team. It’s been 28 games as a captain for him and he’s never played with the same team!
Sri Lanka though have made three changes. Sandakan, Fernando and Kumara is in the team. But captain Dinesh Chandimal would have loved to bat first.