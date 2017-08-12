A rampaging and marauding India travel to Pallekele in pursuit of a major record: the first Indian team to complete a whitewash in an overseas three-Test series.

Even though the No 1 Test bowler in the world Ravindra Jadeja will not be playing due to a suspension, India will not be too affected, considering how dominant the team has played. Sri Lanka will also be missing lead spinner Rangana Herath (along with a host of other injuries) and have included pacers Dushmantha Chameera and Lahiru Gamage in their squad.

10.30 am: Dhawan and Rahul are off to a flyer. Six boundaries already in the first six overs. India’s two openers are not giving Sri Lanka’s pacers any chance, even on a helpful pitch Dhawan 17 off 11 balls, Rahul 18 off 25..India 37/0

Two regular chinaman bowlers playing from each side in #INDvSL 3rd Test — Kuldeep (India) and Sandakan (SL).

10.05 am: An overcast morning. Vishwa Fernando, a left-arm seamer, gets some swing going but can’t really break through. Six runs off the first over. India 6/0.

They have taken a grassy wicket and balded it pretty nicely.

9.35 am: Toss. India win the toss (again), choose to bat first. Virat Kohli grins when reminded about his habit of always sending his playing XI. “Well, it’s been working for us,” he quips. Only Kuldeep Yadav is in the team. It’s been 28 games as a captain for him and he’s never played with the same team!

Toss. India win it, choose to bat. Grins about the Jadeja suspension. Kuldeep Yadav is in.

Sri Lanka though have made three changes. Sandakan, Fernando and Kumara is in the team. But captain Dinesh Chandimal would have loved to bat first.