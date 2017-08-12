NBA star Kevin Durant, on Friday, took to Twitter to apologise as his comments on India during a recent visit to the country received a fair amount of flak from a disgruntled lot of microbloggers. The Golden State Warriors forward defended his comments, stating that his words were taken out of context, before announcing his desire to pay more visits in the future for “camps and cool s***”.

The 28-year-old captured the imagination of the Indian basketball community during his high-profile visit to India in July. In an interview with The Athletic, the Golden State Warriors player had observed that the hosts were “20 years behind” in terms of knowledge and experience. A minor outrage sparked off on social media as Durant’s went on explain what he’d seen on the streets.

He had said: “It’s a country that’s 20 years behind in terms of knowledge and experience. You see cows in the street, monkeys running around everywhere, hundreds of people on the side of the road, a million cars and no traffic violations. Just a bunch of underprivileged people there and they want to learn how to play basketball. That s*** was really, really dope to me,” Durant had said.

He concluded by stating that he’d continue to lend a helping hand to India, “I spoke about the difference between my imagination and reality there in Delhi and about where the game is compared to the rest of the world,” he added. “No offense from this side. I’m coming back out there for more camps and cool s***. Sorry.”.