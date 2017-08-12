Indian archers ended their campaign in the fourth stage of the World Cup without a medal as the men’s compound team went down fighting against Germany to lose out on a third-place finish on Saturday, reported PTI.

The Indian team seeded third lost 225-227 to Germany, seeded fifth, in a bronze medal play-off match. The Indian team comprised Abhishek Verma, Aman Saini and Amanjeet Singh. This was the last stage of the Archery World Cup.

India’s World Cup campaign produced one team gold (Shanghai Stage 1) and one mixed team bronze (Antalya Stage 2) – all in the compound sections. The recurve archers failed to win a single medal.

The Indian men’s compound team were the country’s only medal hopes after rest of the Indian contingent failed to progress beyond quarter-finals.

Both India and Germany were locked at 57-all after the first end but the Germans produced a stunning second end to take a 115-111 lead.

The team of Henrik Hornung, Marcel Trachsel and Marcus Laube shot four perfect 10s out of a possible six, including three X (closest to the centre).

India shot a 58 in the third end but it was not enough to curtail the deficit. The Germans sealed the issue in the fourth end.