Davinder Singh Kang’s impressive run at the World Athletics Championships came to an end as he finished 12 out of 13 competitors in the final of the javelin throw late on Saturday night at the Olympic Stadium in London.

Kang, the only Indian to reach a final at the ongoing championships, started with a throw of 75.40 in his first attempt – an underwhelming number after his mark of 84.22m to qualify for the final. He was placed second last on the table after the first round. His second attempt was called foul, which put him at the bottom on the pile, with only attempt to go to stay in contention. His third attempt was 80.02m, which would be his mark in the final and he bowed out.

However, he finished 12th after reigning world champion, Kenya’s Julius Yego, had a strange off day where he failed to cross even 80 in his first three attempts.

The 28-year-old from Punjab, who defied all odds to make the final, has a personal best of 84.57m, which he achieved at the Indian Grand Prix earlier this year to qualify for London.

Germany’s Johannes Vetter, who threw an incredible 91.20m in the qualification, clinched the gold with a throw 89.89m in his very first attempt. Nobody could improve on the German’s first try and he went on to become the world champion, ahead of Czech duo Jakub Vadlejch (89.73m) and Petr Frydrych (88.32) who both finished with their personal best. Olympic champion Thomas Rohler narrowly missed on a podium finish by mere inches.