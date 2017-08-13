Sri Lanka fought back well on Day 1 of the third Test after India openers Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul got off to a rampaging start.

Dhawan (119) put on 188 with KL Rahul (85) with the latter equalling the world record for most successive half-centuries in Tests (seven). Sri Lanka’s two left-arm spinners Malinda Pushpakumara and Lakshan Sandakan, though took a flurry of wickets to restrict India to 329/6 at stumps.

India will hope its lower-order clicks once again in this series as they look to complete a record 3-0 whitewash.

Live

10.55am: India have weathered the storm well after Saha’s early dismissal. Sri Lanka are also guilty of letting the game drift a bit as the visitors march towards a big total. India 374/7 (Pandya 22*, Kuldeep 16*).

Gentle seam bowling with spread fields on a pitch suiting spin.I've rarely seen captaincy as bad as this from Chandimal this morning #SLvIND — Paul Dennett (@the_summer_game) August 13, 2017

10.42am: Vishwa Fernando has his tail up. After dismissing Saha, he’s now keeping Pandya and Kuldeep on their toes. He’s swinging the ball well and asking tricky questions from both batsmen. The ball has now rapped the pads a few times and went past the outside edge more than once. India 360/7.

10.25am: 350 up for India. Pandya, Kuldeep keep the scoreboard ticking after Saha’s early exit. Incidentally, both batsmen are India’s most recent Test cricketers. This is Pandya’s third Test, while its Kuldeep’s second. India 353/7.

10.13am: WICKET! Saha falls on 16. Fernando gets Saha to cut one straight to gully. The ball was pitched outside off. The ball, though, hit the top-half of the bat as it went straight to the fielder. India 341/7.

Vishwa Fernando dismissed Wriddhiman Saha for 16. Photo: AFP

10.05am: This is Hardik Pandya’s first real test in the longest format in his nascent career. The all-rounder never before come into bat in such a situation. A few early wickets here could put Sri Lanka in the driver’s seat, unless the India’s lower-order hangs in there.

9.55am: Players from both sides are going through the last-minute drills before taking the field. India face a tricky task of posting a big total. The wicket doesn’t have much for the bowlers, but Sri lanka have done well to keep their opponents in check. India’s lower order led by Hardik Pandya and Wriddhiman Saha will have to soak the pressure and put some runs on the board. India resume on 329/6.