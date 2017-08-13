Two men, two legends and two career finishes that didn’t go as expected. It was quite a veering from the script for Mo Farah and Usain Bolt at the World Championships in London, where both took to the track on Saturday for one last time.

Farah had to settle for a silver medal in the 5,000 metres as Ethopian Muktar Edris pipped him in his quest to win the dual gold medals in the 10,000 metres and 5,000 metres. On the other hand, it was a harsher blow for Bolt who took a fall during the 4 x 100 metres relay with a cramp to his hamstring thereby ending Jamaica’s – and his – hopes of retiring on a professional high.

None of these, however, detracted from their overall career achievements and Twitter – as it always does – rose to the occasion to commemorate these two champions’ legacies. Here’s then a pick of the Twitter reactions that ensued:

Images that speak beyond words...

World Athletics will really miss you both... Thanks for the memories @usainbolt @Mo_Farah pic.twitter.com/kJ46OeRF5Q — JOE KUNDE (@joelathy) August 13, 2017

I've been a fan of this legend since ages and now am a crying mess seeing him in tears😭 #UsainBolt #bolt #FarewellToALegend pic.twitter.com/5H9kXy0wG2 — Shamir Abuthahir (@shamirabuthahir) August 13, 2017

Edris borrowed a leaf from Farah’s book to sign off his victory. There was acknowledgement, too, in his gesture:

You know Muktar Edris is silte 👌💪 pic.twitter.com/ljPSGThadu — ZeWold (@balambaras) August 13, 2017

The pouring in of tributes...

Incredible end to an incredible career.

Thank you @usainbolt - the greatest athlete of them all. 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/8pcEdJCkqH — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) August 12, 2017

THIS. #MoFarah & #UsainBolt - heroes always.



Even heroes get to know what it's like to come second or third.

💥❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/J6pSeWhNiw — Dr Lauren Gavaghan (@DancingTheMind) August 12, 2017

Congratulations to massive Arsenal fan @Mo_Farah on an incredible track career. We're proud of you, Mo 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/L0TwszSfro — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) August 12, 2017

🥇 Four Olympic Golds.

🥇 Six World Championship Golds.

👟 One amazing track career.



🙌 Not the fitting finale, but Mo Farah = Legend. pic.twitter.com/2KbGWYHyW7 — Sky Bet (@SkyBet) August 12, 2017

Usain Bolt pulls up with pulled hamstring in final World Championship. Still classy as he applauds the crowd in London, even in pain. pic.twitter.com/DuD5Lm6WJd — Troy Hirsch (@troyhirschfox5) August 12, 2017

Thank you for everything you have done for the sport, us athletes and especially our country!

We salute you Legend! @usainbolt pic.twitter.com/kf6Q3xLkoy — Omar MrSilk McLeod (@Warrior_omz) August 12, 2017

Mo Farah and Usain Bolt ended their global career by not winning.



But both are to be remembered.

🙇 — Mohd Aswad Abas™ (@swadabas) August 13, 2017