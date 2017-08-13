Two men, two legends and two career finishes that didn’t go as expected. It was quite a veering from the script for Mo Farah and Usain Bolt at the World Championships in London, where both took to the track on Saturday for one last time.
Farah had to settle for a silver medal in the 5,000 metres as Ethopian Muktar Edris pipped him in his quest to win the dual gold medals in the 10,000 metres and 5,000 metres. On the other hand, it was a harsher blow for Bolt who took a fall during the 4 x 100 metres relay with a cramp to his hamstring thereby ending Jamaica’s – and his – hopes of retiring on a professional high.
None of these, however, detracted from their overall career achievements and Twitter – as it always does – rose to the occasion to commemorate these two champions’ legacies. Here’s then a pick of the Twitter reactions that ensued:
Images that speak beyond words...
Edris borrowed a leaf from Farah’s book to sign off his victory. There was acknowledgement, too, in his gesture: