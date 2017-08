Hardik Pandya had just reached his half-century when India lost their ninth wicket and things looked far from comfortable for the visitors. But then, in the matter of a few overs, the man from Baroda changed things.

By lunch time, India had gone from 428-9 to 487 without any further loss as Pandya broke loose in a manner that would have done the world’s biggest hitters proud. Pandya is currently batting on 108 off 93 balls with 8 fours and 7 sixes.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the manic knock:

Records galore

Hardik Pandya now 81st batsman to make 483rd Test century for India!#SLvInd — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) August 13, 2017

107 runs by Hardik Pandya is the most by an Indian before lunch on any day of a Test.

PRE: 99 by Sehwag v WI, Gros Islet, 2006#SLvIND — Deepu Narayana (@deeputalks) August 13, 2017

This is the 3rd time in last 3 months Hardik Pandya has hit 3 sixes off 3 consecutive balls in International cricket; twice v Pak in CT. — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) August 13, 2017

Fastest Test Century by Indian:



74 Balls: Kapil Dev

74 Balls: Azhar

78 Balls: Sehwag

85 Balls: Dhawan

86 Balls: Kapil Dev

86 Balls:PANDYA — ICC_power (@ICC_Power) August 13, 2017

26 runs by Hardik Pandya in an over - no Indian has hit so many in a single over in Test cricket!#SLvInd — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) August 13, 2017

A special knock

What an unbelievable innings by Hardik Pandya.Counter attack at its best.Scored his first 50 of 61 balls ,the second of 25.Brilliant#INDvSL — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) August 13, 2017

If your First Hundred in your first class career is in a Test match it has to be extra special @hardikpandya7 well played #uniquefeat — shishir hattangadi (@shishhattangadi) August 13, 2017

Dream Test for Hardik Pandya. A ton and Jadeja's suspension. #IndvSL — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) August 13, 2017

Now that’s intent

Most sixes in International cricket for India this year:



26* Pandya

19 Kohli

14 Jadeja

13 Dhoni

10 Yuvraj#SLvIND — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) August 13, 2017

Haridk Pandya last seven balls



6, 1, 4, 4, 6, 6, 6



From Test mode to T5 mode — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) August 13, 2017

Umpires not calling for lunch, coz Pandya is eating the bowlers and Sri Lanka have lost their appetite. — Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) August 13, 2017

The repeated wide balls by SL shows the effect of the murderous assault by Hardik Pandya. #IndvsSL — Mrityunjay Rajput (@Mrityunjay3D) August 13, 2017

And, of course, some hyperbole