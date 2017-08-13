Kshitij Kumar Singh, a 13-year-old striker of the Reliance Foundation Young Champs has joined Netherlands-based-club NEC Nijmegen for its Under-15 youth squad. PTI reported.

NEC Nijmegen is a professional football club which competes in the Dutch Eredivisie, the top tier of football in the Netherlands. Its youth teams features at the highest level in Dutch Youth Leagues and compete against top European clubs in international tournaments.

Kshitij, a second year batch student of the RYFC residential football program, had been to the Netherlands for two rounds of trials with PSV Eindhoven and NEC Nijmegen earlier this year before his selection in the NEC youth team, according to a press release.

The 13-year-old started playing football at the age of six, initially with Bhaichung Bhutia Academy and then at FCB Escola. Since last June with RFYC, Kshitij has participated in 29 competitive and friendly games, scoring 31 goals and provided 25 assists.

Previously at Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools, Kshitij came into the spotlight as a nine-year-old, scoring a record 36 goals and being awarded the Most Valuable Player at an Under-11 national tournament.

Speaking on his selection, Kshitij thanked his coaches at the RFYC and added that he would love to play for the Indian National Team in the future.