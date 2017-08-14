A 3-0 whitewash, the first for an Indian team in an overseas Test series, is up for grabs for Virat Kohli as he resumes the third day of the third Test against Sri Lanka in Pallekele on Sunday.
Fifteen wickets fell on a second day where a woeful Sri Lanka collapsed, in response to India’s 487. Hardik Pandya’s 96-ball 108 was the cynosure of attention but left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav also got into the act with 4/40 as the hosts were blown away for only 135. Kohli, duly, enforced the follow-on and Sri Lanka have already lost a wicket in the second innings.
Live:
11.20 pm: Well, minor shock and horror, we finally have an update without the fall of a wicket. Angelo Mathews and Dinesh Chandimal have put on 32 for the fifth wicket...without getting dislodged. Small victories and all, yeah? Sri Lanka 66/4.
10.45 pm: Kusal Mendis is the next one gone. Moves across his stumps too much and is thudded onto this pads. A grim-looking Tucker, who probably didn’t like the shot, gives him out immediately. SL collapsing. Can they reach 135 at least? 39/4.
Sigh, Rahul. They have been in transition since, it feels like, forever.
10.34 am: Mohammed Shami has stood out with his pace and swing and he gets the night watchman Malinda Pushpakumara. Playing and missing, prodding and poking, finally gets the edge. Pushpaukumara happily walk. Sri Lanka 34/3.
10.11 am: Gone. Well that didn’t last long. Ravichandran Ashwin, third ball of his day, gets one to turn and bounce sharply. Karunaratne pushes at it, takes the edge and goes to Rahane. The procession begins. Sri Lanka 26/2.
Aakash Chopra sums it up:
9.45 pm: If you missed it, it was the Pandya show:
And a sampling of the the kind of reaction he generated on Twitter:
Pandya is his own man. That’s what makes him so special:
“Pandya has ticked a lot of boxes in this series, but this changeover in batting approach in the first half of his innings on Sunday is quintessentially the most vital of them all. In doing so, he has thumbed his nose at quite a few people. Some of them have called him Kapil Dev re-incarnate; others – including his captain – have deemed him to be India’s Ben Stokes. He is neither.”