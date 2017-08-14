Alexander Zverev and Roger Federer made it to Sunday’s final of the Rogers Cup in Montreal in contrasting fashion. The 20-year-old started off his week overcoming a tough opening round against Richard Gasquet in which he saved three match points to advance to the third round. On the other hand, the 36-year-old veteran looked to be in control throughout the tournament, despite facing a stern test against David Ferrer in the third round.

Tables were, however, turned in the final when the youngster amped up his aggressiveness to counter his much-experienced rival, ending his run of dominance with a 6-3, 6-4 win.

Along usual lines then, followers came out in droves in Twitter to applaud the youngster’s achievement even as there was some worrying about the 19-time Grand Slam champion’s injury.

Zverev: Is he the future, or the present?

Boris Becker, the last German to have won the Rogers Cup in 1986, acknowledged what has started to be understood this year. That Zverev isn’t just the future, he is also the present.

Total Masters titles by cohort:



Born May '87: 44 (Djokovic, Murray)



Born from June '87-March '97: 1 (Cilic)



Born April 97: 2 (Zverev) — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) August 13, 2017

Still only 20, Zverev joins Tsonga as the only active players outside the Big 4 to win multiple @ATPWorldTour Masters 1000s #CoupeRogers pic.twitter.com/59Qf97spPb — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) August 13, 2017

10 wins in a row ☑️



5 titles in 2017 ☑️



Alexander Zverev defeats Roger Federer to become the youngest #CoupeRogers winner in 10 years! pic.twitter.com/aTYxYhT2sY — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) August 13, 2017

"Hopefully one day you can tell me how it feels to win Montreal" - FEDERER, Roger (36) to Zverev (20). — Tumaini Carayol (@tumcarayol) August 13, 2017

...And so said Federer to his winning rival. Incidentally, back in 2007, it was Novak Djokovic who had pipped Federer in Montreal to win the title. History, as they say, does repeat itself.

Speaking of Federer, while his performance remained shaky, it became obvious that he was dealing with an injured back. How serious is it? As of now, it’s for Federer to know and the rest of the world to wait to find out.

'I think there's something wrong with his back.'



- Mark Petchey (Sky) on Federer. — DavidLaw (@DavidLawTennis) August 13, 2017

I don't know what RF19 injury concern is but obviously something since 2all in 2nd set when he went to side winder serv — Brad Gilbert (@bgtennisnation) August 13, 2017

I kept thinking Federer wasn't moving smoothly all week but there was little to support that gut feeling - until now. — René Denfeld (@Renestance) August 13, 2017

RF:"Something happened in the second, got nearly 3x24hrs to rest now, but if that will be sufficient, I can't tell yet" #federer @srfsport pic.twitter.com/xIXRhWrqBu — Brian (@camerlengo73) August 14, 2017

RF:" The engine is definitely on..but nevertheless I'm tired now, need some stretching and massage, let's see how I get up tom" #federer pic.twitter.com/jTm8w8TJ5w — Brian (@camerlengo73) August 11, 2017

Despite Federer downplaying concerns, his loss did have some ramifications on the ranking and also on the seeding for the US Open.

NEW ATP RANKINGS:



1. Murray - 7,750

2. Nadal - 7,555

3. Federer - 7,145 — Stuart Fraser (@stu_fraser) August 13, 2017

Roger Federer will have to reach the final in Cincinnati to have any chance of reaching No 1 on Aug 21st. Wonder if he will even play. — Stuart Fraser (@stu_fraser) August 13, 2017

With the win today A2Z moves to 7 next week Marin County Cilic loses 1000 points so AZ moves to 6 and will now will be seeded 4th at USopen — Brad Gilbert (@bgtennisnation) August 13, 2017