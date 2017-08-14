- Gerard Pique scored an own goal.
- Cristiano Ronaldo scored and was sent off in a matter of minutes.
- Lionel Messi managed to score off only a penalty.
- Real Madrid, with 10 men, still beat Barcelona 3-1.
The first El Clasico of the new season, the first leg of the Spanish Super Cup, was a thrilling, drama-filled tie as any. After a largely sedate first half, the second started with a own goal from Pique – who is possibly the most vocal Madrid critic.
Messi, then, got on the scoresheet from the penalty spot, but Madrid took just three minutes to retake the lead in stunning fashion as Ronaldo made his presence felt. And with Barca pushing forward, Madrid picked the hosts off on the counter-attack when Asensio blasted into the top corner from the edge of the box as the game entered stoppage time to all but assure they will lift the Super Cup for a 10th time.
The match, the goals, the red card, and Ronaldo’s jersey-holding celebration – a direct swipe at Messi – all got Twitter talking a lot. Have a look:
First, a look at the goals
Then, the now iconic celebration
Followed by all the jersey jokes
But in the end, it was Real Madrid and Ronaldo all the way
To quote the man himself, a team effort!