Gerard Pique scored an own goal.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored and was sent off in a matter of minutes.

Lionel Messi managed to score off only a penalty.

Real Madrid, with 10 men, still beat Barcelona 3-1.

The first El Clasico of the new season, the first leg of the Spanish Super Cup, was a thrilling, drama-filled tie as any. After a largely sedate first half, the second started with a own goal from Pique – who is possibly the most vocal Madrid critic.

Messi, then, got on the scoresheet from the penalty spot, but Madrid took just three minutes to retake the lead in stunning fashion as Ronaldo made his presence felt. And with Barca pushing forward, Madrid picked the hosts off on the counter-attack when Asensio blasted into the top corner from the edge of the box as the game entered stoppage time to all but assure they will lift the Super Cup for a 10th time.

The match, the goals, the red card, and Ronaldo’s jersey-holding celebration – a direct swipe at Messi – all got Twitter talking a lot. Have a look:

First, a look at the goals

Then, the now iconic celebration

Cristiano Ronaldo scored and was sent off as Real Madrid earned a 3-1 victory in the first leg of the #SpanishSuperCup against Barcelona. pic.twitter.com/ru9XKdIrGI — SuperSport (@SuperSportTV) August 14, 2017

Followed by all the jersey jokes

Who did it better? #ElClasico



RT for Ronaldo

FAV for Messi pic.twitter.com/QF7snZnlhr — Omoniyi Israel (@omoissy) August 14, 2017

That shirt hanging celebration Messi did at the Bernabeu really pained Ronaldo. pic.twitter.com/bLdHQqn9DG — Mootaz (@MHChehade) August 13, 2017

FT: Barcelona 1-3 Real Madrid (Goals: Pique OG, Ronaldo (after getting rid of Pique), Asensio (infront Pique again) pic.twitter.com/OqlL9L9jLy — 🏆🏆⚽CH4MPIONS⚽🏆🏆 (@nadeez_) August 14, 2017

More happening in 3 minutes here than happens in some footballers’ careers. pic.twitter.com/7wE8DJWSBx — B/R Football (@brfootball) August 14, 2017

RONALDO NEVER CELEBRATING WITH HIS SHIRT OFF EVER AGAIN IN HIS LIFE AHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA — Hipster Barça Fan (@HipsterBarca) August 13, 2017

But in the end, it was Real Madrid and Ronaldo all the way

58' Ronaldo comes on



80' Ronaldo scores beauty



81' Ronaldo booked for taking his shirt off



82' Ronaldo dives, shown 2nd yellow



UNREAL pic.twitter.com/reYYkTccMl — Coral (@Coral) August 13, 2017

Most goals at Camp Nou in #ElClasico:



• Cristiano Ronaldo (11)

• Lionel Messi (10) pic.twitter.com/dP2AqPYEiw — RMadridHome (@RMadridHome_) August 14, 2017

This is the Only Way to Stop Ronaldo 😁😅🙌💪 pic.twitter.com/cTZOYFQo7a — Olaamide™® ̈́ ͂® (@lexzywalter) August 14, 2017

Real Madrid under Zidane are really a pleasure to watch! The performance vs Barcelona today is impressive.quality play all round. Chapeau!! — Sunday Oliseh (@SundayOOliseh) August 13, 2017

To quote the man himself, a team effort!