In an enthralling end to a cricket match, a 54-year-old arthritis patient smashed 40 runs in the final over of the match to help his side Dorchester-on-Thames beat Swinbrook in a Division Four Oxfordshire Cricket Association club match on August 12.

Steve McComb smashed five sixes and two fours in the final over when his side needed 35 to win in the last over. McComb smashed Mihai Cucos, who bowled a disastrous last over including two no-balls.

Needing 35 to chase down Swinbrook’s 240, McComb smashed the first ball for a six, which was also a no-ball. He then hit the next ball for a second six to bring down the equation to 22 runs from five balls.

Cucos then managed a dot ball to make it 22 needed from four. However, the next two balls were hit for a four, which also saw Cucos ball his second no-ball of the over. With the equation down to 13 off three balls, McComb smashed two towering sixes yet again to make it one run of the last delivery. With the scores level, McComb sent the last ball over the fence to hand his side the unbelievable win.

To clarify, we tweeted in haste last night. Was a mere 40 off final over, not 41. We blame slapdash scoring from @Rich_sharman https://t.co/TGXJdKrROl — Dorchester (Oxon) CC (@DorchesterCC) August 13, 2017

“It was an amazing end to the game,” McComb told BBC. “240 is a tough target to chase in our league and we never looked ahead of the rate. I had nothing to lose in the final over and the boundaries weren’t huge, so I knew there was a slim chance.”

Due to his arthritic problem, McComb found running between the wickets tough. “I’ve had an arthritic ankle for many years and I can’t run very well between the wickets, as the lads constantly remind me, so I either try to score a boundary or hop for a single. When they brought the field in for the final ball I knew if I got bat on ball we’d be OK.”

Ball-by-ball of the final over

Need 35 from six

6nb (7)

Need 28 from six

6 (13)

Need 22 off five

Dot (13)

Need 22 off four

4 (17)

Need 18 off three

4nb (22)

Need 13 off three

6 (28)

Need 7 off two

6 (34)

Need 1 off one

6 (40)