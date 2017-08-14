Could it be any easier?
Maybe. Maybe not. India certainly didn’t care as they bowled Sri Lanka out for 181 after asking them to follow on and in the process, beat them by an innings and 171 runs. This was not just India’s fourth-biggest win in this format in terms of runs but also their first overseas whitewash in a series of three or more Tests.
The numbers conveyed the stark gap between the two teams:
And, despite India’s emphatic win, most well-wishers bemoaned the lack of competition on offer.
Of course, there were the usual celebratory tweets from the usual quarters:
But it still ended on a note of horror: