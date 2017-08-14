Could it be any easier?

Maybe. Maybe not. India certainly didn’t care as they bowled Sri Lanka out for 181 after asking them to follow on and in the process, beat them by an innings and 171 runs. This was not just India’s fourth-biggest win in this format in terms of runs but also their first overseas whitewash in a series of three or more Tests.

The numbers conveyed the stark gap between the two teams:

This is the first time India have whitewashed the oppositions in an away Test series of 3 or more matches. #SLvIND — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) August 14, 2017

Today 8th time a visiting side has managed to whitewash the home side in series of 3+ Tests.

But 1st time achieved by an Asian side!#SLvInd — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) August 14, 2017

W W W D W W W D W D W W W D W W W W W L W D W W W W



India’s record since losing the Galle Test in 2015

20 wins, 1 loss, 5 draws#SLvIND — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) August 14, 2017

Most wins by visiting teams in Tests in Sri Lanka:



9 - INDIA*

8 - Pakistan

7 - Australia #SLvIND — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) August 14, 2017

And, despite India’s emphatic win, most well-wishers bemoaned the lack of competition on offer.

How many Test series of three or more matches been so hopelessly one-sided? Could have been 3 innings defeats. — Sambit Bal (@sambitbal) August 14, 2017

Don't remember such a one sided Test series, since India's 99 tour of Australia, and South Africa's ritual whitewashes of West Indies. — Nitin Sundar (@knittins) August 14, 2017

Sri Lanka have gone from bad to worse this series. Appalling in 3rd Test appalling. Demands heads must roll, but how many?! — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) August 14, 2017

Breaking: Madurai Super Giants gain test status & replace India to face SL in 3 tests in Nov. #Poiyamozhi to lead the pace attack. #IndvsSL — Srini Mama 💲 (@SriniMama16) August 14, 2017

As easy a series win as is possible to have and that means lots and lots for Sri Lankan cricket to think about. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 14, 2017

Sri Lankans ensuring that Indians get a day off for their national holiday tomorrow. Such gracious hosts. #SLvInd — cricBC (@cricBC) August 14, 2017

Sweet victory, ofcourse. But can't deny the fact that it was absolutely boring. No competition, hardly any moments of brilliance from oppn.. — Samreen (@SamreenRazzaqui) August 14, 2017

This must be one of the fastest whitewash jobs being done #SLvIND — Arun Venugopal (@scarletrun) August 14, 2017

Really sad to see SL lose like this.Isnt even worth celebrating.Winning a Test in SL meant a lot earlier.This was Mohd Ali vs Mohd Ali Qamar — Digvijay Singh Deo (@DiggySinghDeo) August 14, 2017

Of course, there were the usual celebratory tweets from the usual quarters:

What a fabulous way to end the test series! A big hug to the entire team for their outstanding performance. Good luck for the ODI series! pic.twitter.com/HaXfI7dPwo — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 14, 2017

What an amazing win! Couldn't have asked for a better way to end the test series. Great going guys. Keep rocking! #Whitewash #INDvSL — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) August 14, 2017

But it still ended on a note of horror: